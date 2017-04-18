Capitals beat Maple Leafs 5-4, tie series at 2 games apiece

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin sends Toronto Maple Leafs centre Tyler Bozak to the boards during second period NHL hockey round one playoff action in Toronto on Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Toronto Maple Leafs centre Nazem Kadri celebrates a goal by teammate James van Riemsdyk, not shown, as Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby looks on during second period NHL hockey round one playoff action in Toronto on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.