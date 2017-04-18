Capitals beat Maple Leafs 5-4, tie series at 2 games apiece

Washington Capitals centre Lars Eller celebrates his goal with teammates Tom Wilson and Andre Burakovsky during first period NHL hockey round one playoff action against the Toronto Maple Leafs, in Toronto on Wednesday, April 19, 2017. less Washington Capitals centre Lars Eller celebrates his goal with teammates Tom Wilson and Andre Burakovsky during first period NHL hockey round one playoff action against the Toronto Maple Leafs, ... more CORRECTS CREDIT TO GOAL SCORED TO TOM WILSON NOT LARS ELLER Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson celebrates his goal during first period NHL hockey round one playoff action in Toronto on Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.