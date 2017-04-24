Bruins will bring back Bruce Cassidy as head coach
In this April 8, 2017, file photo, Boston Bruins interim head coach Bruce Cassidy works behind the bench in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals. The Bruins said on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, it will drop the interim tag and Cassidy will return next season as the team's head coach.
