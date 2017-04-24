Brooks Orpik, Kevin Shattenkirk, and ...

Brooks Orpik, Kevin Shattenkirk, and Improvement Needed

In the weeks that followed the Capitals ' nominal winning of the NHL Trade Deadline with their surprise acquisition of star defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk , their new asset slotted into the lineup on the third blueline pairing with Brooks Orpik , drawing the easiest minutes amongst his new defense corps. While it seemed a player with Shattenkirk's pedigree might be better suited eating some tougher minutes, this slotting made sense with Barry Trotz and Todd Reirdren's long-cemented preference for opposite handed defense partners, with roles and responsibilities on their blueline well established, and likely with some aversion to change borne of success .

Chicago, IL

