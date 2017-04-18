Brett Connolly and the Disaster that was the First Round of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft
After selecting first and second overall in consecutive drafts in 2008 and 2009, the Lightning were behooved with the sixth overall selection in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft. After selecting two cornerstone, franchise-altering players in Steven Stamkos and Victor Hedman, the Bolts looked to solidify their core with the sixth overall choice in 2010.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Raw Charge.
Add your comments below
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
|Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Mac Milan
|1
|Capitals top Rangers 1-0 in OT for 2-0 series lead (May '13)
|May '13
|lemonlaw
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Capitals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC