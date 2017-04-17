Bozak's OT goal gives Maple Leafs series lead over Capitals
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen tries to make a save as Washington Capitals right wing Justin Williams and Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Nikita Zaitsev battle during third period NHL hockey round one playoff action in Toronto on Monday, April 17, 2017. Washington Capitals center Lars Eller shoots on Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen during third period NHL hockey round one playoff action in Toronto on Monday, April 17, 2017.
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
|Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Mac Milan
|1
|Capitals top Rangers 1-0 in OT for 2-0 series lead (May '13)
|May '13
|lemonlaw
|1
