Bower Power: Aggressive plays working out for goalies
Sign up for a digital subscription to the RTD and get the region's most in-depth journalism for $8.99 a month. SUBSCRIBE TODAY Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby dives at the puck in front of Toronto Maple Leafs centre Mitch Marner during second period NHL hockey round one playoff action in Toronto on Monday, April 17, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|6 hr
|SeriesPhartx
|2
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
|Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Mac Milan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Capitals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC