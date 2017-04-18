Bower Power: Aggressive plays working out for goalies

Sign up for a digital subscription to the RTD and get the region's most in-depth journalism for $8.99 a month. SUBSCRIBE TODAY Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby dives at the puck in front of Toronto Maple Leafs centre Mitch Marner during second period NHL hockey round one playoff action in Toronto on Monday, April 17, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.