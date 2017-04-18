Bower Power: Aggressive plays working out for goalies
With the Toronto Maple Leafs rookie busting out of the penalty box and in all alone, the Washington Capitals goaltender made a split-second decision to abandon his crease and slide to knock the puck away from Marner. Two nights later, Ottawa Senators goaltender Craig Anderson didn't wait for Boston Bruins star Brad Marchand to take a shot, diving out of his crease to poke the puck away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|14 hr
|SeriesPhartx
|2
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
|Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Mac Milan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Capitals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC