B.C. Liberals feature Alberta lake in campaign ad
A television election ad featuring B.C. Liberal Leader Christy Clark touting the virtues of her party appears to feature footage of an Alberta lake. Sharp-eyed CBC viewer Otto Langer was watching the Washington Capitals versus Toronto Maple Leafs hockey game Thursday evening when he noticed the commercial containing images of Peyto Lake, which is located in the Alberta icefields.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
|Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Mac Milan
|1
|Capitals top Rangers 1-0 in OT for 2-0 series lead (May '13)
|May '13
|lemonlaw
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Capitals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC