B.C. Liberals feature Alberta lake in campaign ad

A television election ad featuring B.C. Liberal Leader Christy Clark touting the virtues of her party appears to feature footage of an Alberta lake. Sharp-eyed CBC viewer Otto Langer was watching the Washington Capitals versus Toronto Maple Leafs hockey game Thursday evening when he noticed the commercial containing images of Peyto Lake, which is located in the Alberta icefields.

