Auston Matthews' would-be shadow: Washington Capitals ask Jay...
In a first-round series against the Washington Capitals, Auston Matthews should be more concerned with the undrafted, fourth-line grinder who still drives a 1986 GMC Jimmy with "rusted-out floorboards" and a monster set of "mudder" tires. "It's my dream truck," Jay Beagle said of the summer vehicle that he keeps in his hometown, Calgary.
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
|Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Mac Milan
|1
|Capitals top Rangers 1-0 in OT for 2-0 series lead (May '13)
|May '13
|lemonlaw
|1
