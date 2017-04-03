Alz Well That Ends Well?
Sunday night in Columbus, in what could fairly be called his team's biggest game of the year to date, Barry Trotz's Caps were holding on for dear life to a lead late in the third period, what had been a three-goal advantage having been cut to two before failing to convert on a power play in the game's last ten minutes. Graphically, those last ten minutes looked like this : In other words, after that power play, the Jackets outshot by a 16-0 margin over the last 6:37, and outscored them 1-0... and they were awfully close to tying the game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Japers' Rink.
Add your comments below
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
|Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Mac Milan
|1
|Capitals top Rangers 1-0 in OT for 2-0 series lead (May '13)
|May '13
|lemonlaw
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Capitals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC