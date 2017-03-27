You're just trying to get it as big a...

You're just trying to get it as big as possible': Capitals do photo day right

Washington Capitals left wing Andre Burakovsky, left, checks out the hair of teammate Justin Williams as they wait to take their official 2016-17 team photo. There was more excitement than usual for the Capitals' team photo day Monday after Justin Williams, who sported a ridiculously poofy coif to last year's shoot, solicited hairstyling advice on Twitter last week.

