Wild's Zach Parise will play Saturday, four days after 'scary' hit to the eye

Zach Parise shows off his shiner as he hits the ice for the Wild's morning skate on Thursday, March 30, two days after taking a debilitating high stick to the face in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals at Xcel Energy Center. Zach Parise likely will return to action Saturday when the Wild play the Predators in Nashville, just days after he was afraid to open his eye.

