Whatever happened to Matt Niskanena s pimped-out a Nisky Mobilea ?
When Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen arrived in the NHL in 2007 as a 20-year-old rookie with the Dallas Stars, he did so in a 2001 Pontiac Sunfire. He acquired the car, which had been his fathers, when he was 16 years old, and though his entry-level contract paid him enough to upgrade, Niskanen held on to the vehicle for sentimental reasons and paid more than the car was worth to ship it to Dallas.
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
|Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Mac Milan
|1
|Capitals top Rangers 1-0 in OT for 2-0 series lead (May '13)
|May '13
|lemonlaw
|1
