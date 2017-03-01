What to expect from the Washington Capitals on NHL trade deadline day
With the Washington Capitals' acquisition of defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk the team has already stunned the NHL world once. Will it happen again before the league's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline? Unlikely.
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
|Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Mac Milan
|1
|Capitals top Rangers 1-0 in OT for 2-0 series lead (May '13)
|May '13
|lemonlaw
|1
