Washington Capitals beat Tampa Bay Lightning, 5-3 becoming the first NHL team this season to clinch a spot in the 2017 playoffs. APTOPIX_Capitals_Lightning_Hockey_94003 Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, left, grabs Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman as they scuffle in the corner during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.