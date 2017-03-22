Trotz: Nicklas Backstrom Capitals MVP This Season
Our opinions are unbiased and unfiltered, and we never hold back. But the most important voice in D.C. sports is yours that's why our [...] CBS Sports Radio 1580 CONNECT WITH CBS SPORTS RADIO Listen Live Click Here Latest Sports News & Blogs Click Here Follow The CBS Sports Radio Facebook.com/CBSSportsRadio Twitter: @CBSSportsRadio Contact Studio: 1-855-212-4CBS Email: [email protected] Address 1015 Half Street, SE Washington, [...] WASHINGTON - Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom is in the midst of such a strong season, he may be the team MVP, head coach Barry Trotz told The Sports Junkies Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Add your comments below
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
|Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Mac Milan
|1
|Capitals top Rangers 1-0 in OT for 2-0 series lead (May '13)
|May '13
|lemonlaw
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Capitals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC