Tom Wilson gets into bloody fight after injuring Zach Parise
When the Capitals and Wild squared off Tuesday night, things got intense between the two playoff-bound teams as a dirty play that would make Crosby blush took center stage. Wild winger Zach Parise was smacked with a high stick by Capitals winger Tom Wilson near center ice in the first period.
