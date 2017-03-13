The Noon Number: Third Down

Without Burakovsky that CF number for Eller drops down to 52.4% ... but the dip has been particularly pronounced during Burakovsky's recent stint on the IR, with Eller's CF% bottoming out at 45.9% in 156 minutes of even-strength time. Some of that is team-driven, of course, as the Caps haven't exactly played their best hockey of late.

