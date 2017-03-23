The Noon Number: Four Play

They are one of just two teams to not yet have a single four-on-four goal, the Hurricanes being the other; however, the Caps have played just under 84 minutes at four a side, sixth-most in the League, compared to the 'Canes 57.8 minutes. Opponents have outscored the Caps 4-0 when even up at four, giving the Caps the second-worst goal differential at four on four ; only St. Louis is worse at -6 .

