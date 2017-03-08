The NHL Playoffs Need a Revision

The NHL's highest scoring team, the Pittsburgh Penguins, face off against the rock-solid Washington Capitals in an epic match-up between two of the league's besta in the second round? The Capitals may be rewarded for being the best team in the Eastern Conference with a grueling seven game stint with league wide point leaders Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. Why? Because a broken playoff system makes the best teams face each other too soon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Double G Sports.