The Caps are 5-4-1 since their bye week. Are they headed for another late-season slide?

Even as the Washington Capitals were riding the highs of January and early February, scoring five-plus goals in almost every game, they knew that kind of run was unsustainable. Still, as they departed for various vacations on Feb. 12 for the start of their five-day bye week, they vowed to maintain their momentum when they returned to the ice later that week.

