The Caps are 5-4-1 since their bye week. Are they headed for another late-season slide?
Even as the Washington Capitals were riding the highs of January and early February, scoring five-plus goals in almost every game, they knew that kind of run was unsustainable. Still, as they departed for various vacations on Feb. 12 for the start of their five-day bye week, they vowed to maintain their momentum when they returned to the ice later that week.
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
|Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Mac Milan
|1
|Capitals top Rangers 1-0 in OT for 2-0 series lead (May '13)
|May '13
|lemonlaw
|1
