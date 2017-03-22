'Stupid' NHL divisional playoff forma...

'Stupid' NHL divisional playoff format is drawing criticism

17 hrs ago

In a cruel twist of the NHL's divisional playoff format, say goodbye to one of the three best teams in the league in the first round. "I don't think it was designed for this," Columbus Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said.

