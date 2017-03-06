Stingrays Bid Farewell to Colton Saucerman, Best Beard in Hockey
The South Carolina Stingrays acquired Derek Arnold from the Manchester Monarchs on Monday, in exchange for defenseman Colton Saucerman , who has the best beard in all of hockey. Because we're suckers for awesome hockey beards, here are some of the best photos we've gotten of Saucerman via photographer Sarah Hobday and Caps Outsider's Scott Payonk .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capitals Outsider.
Add your comments below
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
|Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Mac Milan
|1
|Capitals top Rangers 1-0 in OT for 2-0 series lead (May '13)
|May '13
|lemonlaw
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Capitals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC