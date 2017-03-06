Stingrays Bid Farewell to Colton Saucerman, Best Beard in Hockey

The South Carolina Stingrays acquired Derek Arnold from the Manchester Monarchs on Monday, in exchange for defenseman Colton Saucerman , who has the best beard in all of hockey. Because we're suckers for awesome hockey beards, here are some of the best photos we've gotten of Saucerman via photographer Sarah Hobday and Caps Outsider's Scott Payonk .

