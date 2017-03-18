Players will be in tough spot if NHL won't go to Winter Olympics
Capitals owner Ted Leonsis has said he will not stand in the way of Alex Ovechkin if the Russian forward wants to participate at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea if the NHL decides not to allow players to go. Less than a year until the torch is lit for the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea and there's still a burning question as to whether NHL players will participate in the Games or not.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.
Add your comments below
Washington Capitals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|BinocularsPharts
|4
|Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|Dev Starr
|2
|Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13)
|Feb '14
|Canada Forever
|2
|Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|Terry Jenkins
|1
|Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|suj
|1
|Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Mac Milan
|1
|Capitals top Rangers 1-0 in OT for 2-0 series lead (May '13)
|May '13
|lemonlaw
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Capitals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC