Players will be in tough spot if NHL won't go to Winter Olympics

Capitals owner Ted Leonsis has said he will not stand in the way of Alex Ovechkin if the Russian forward wants to participate at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea if the NHL decides not to allow players to go. Less than a year until the torch is lit for the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea and there's still a burning question as to whether NHL players will participate in the Games or not.

