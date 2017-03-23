Ovechkin hits 30 goals, Winnik scores as Caps beat Coyotes

A milestone goal by Alex Ovechkin and a timely score by Daniel Winnik helped the Washington Capitals survive a scare against one of the NHL's worst teams. Ovechkin scored his 30th goal of the season and Winnik had the game-winner and an empty-netter as the Capitals overcame listless stretches to beat the lowly but pesky Arizona Coyotes 4-1 Saturday night for their fourth consecutive victory.

