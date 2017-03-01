NHL roundup: Capitals win 15th straight at home

Nicklas Backstrom scored a power-play goal with 1:35 left in overtime and the Washington Capitals defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 on Saturday night, extending their franchise-record home winning streak to 15 games. With Michael Del Zotto off for holding, Backstrom took a pass from Kevin Shattenkirk and wristed a shot past Steve Mason from the right circle.

