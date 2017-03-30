NHL Power Rankings: Oilers end their playoff drought
The Western Conference playoff picture is almost set in stone, and there is one significant drought that is gone. The Edmonton Oilers, which had the longest active playoff drought in the NHL, have clinched a playoff spot for the first time since their trip to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2006.
