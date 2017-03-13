NHL Capsules

Alex Ovechkin ended the longest goal-scoring drought of his career and the Washington Capitals held on to beat the Minnesota Wild 4-2 on Tuesday night, snapping a season-worst four-game losing streak. Ovechkin hadn't scored in 10 games or had an even-strength goal in 18 before firing a one-timer by NHL save percentage leader Devan Dubnyk in the second period.

