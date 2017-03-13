NHL-best Capitals 'slapped in the face' by 4 straight losses

A powerful nor'easter could bring blizzard conditions and more than a foot of snow to some parts of the Northeast. The former athletic director at Penn State University has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor child endangerment charge for his role in the Jerry Sandusky child molestation case, more than five years after the scandal... The former athletic director at Penn State University has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor child endangerment charge for his role in the Jerry Sandusky child molestation case, more than five years after the scandal broke.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.