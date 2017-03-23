NHL asked for decision on Olympics by end of April

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2017, file photo, Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin , of Russia, skates during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks in Washington. Ice Hockey Federation Presid... International Ice Hockey Federation President Rene Fasel tells The Associated Press he needs to know by the end of April whether NHL players will be cleared to play in the South Korea Olympics next year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLBT-TV Jackson.