Minnesota's Zach Parise has - upper body injury' but eye okay after taking stick to the face
ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild forward Zach Parise suffered an undisclosed "upper-body" injury when he caught a high stick in the face from Washington's Tom Wilson in the first period.
