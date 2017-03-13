Many NHL teams struggle with aftermat...

Many NHL teams struggle with aftermath of winning streaks

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

In this Saturday, March 11, 2017, file photo, Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella shows emotion during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres in Buffalo, N.Y. NHL teams with long winning streaks have struggled in the aftermath of them this season. While the Minnesota Wild bucked the trend, the Blue Jackets steadied themselves after some struggles and the Washington Capitals are working on getting back on track.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Capitals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16) Jan '17 BinocularsPharts 4
News Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14) Feb '14 Dev Starr 2
News Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13) Feb '14 Canada Forever 2
News Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14) Feb '14 Terry Jenkins 1
News Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13) Oct '13 suj 1
News Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13) Sep '13 Mac Milan 1
News Capitals top Rangers 1-0 in OT for 2-0 series lead (May '13) May '13 lemonlaw 1
See all Washington Capitals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Capitals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,449 • Total comments across all topics: 279,566,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC