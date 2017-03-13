Many NHL teams struggle with aftermath of winning streaks

In this Saturday, March 11, 2017, file photo, Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella shows emotion during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres in Buffalo, N.Y. NHL teams with long winning streaks have struggled in the aftermath of them this season. While the Minnesota Wild bucked the trend, the Blue Jackets steadied themselves after some struggles and the Washington Capitals are working on getting back on track.

