Karl Alzner is Capsa iron man, but dona t ask him to open a jar for you

Karl Alzner, who in January became the first player in Capitals franchise history to play in at least 500 consecutive regular season games , extended his iron man streak to 523 games in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Stars . The defenseman blocked a team-high five shots in defeat, but managed, as usual, to avoid the type of injury that would jeopardize his ability to play in the Capitals' next game.

