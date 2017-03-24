In prepping Vegas for draft, McPhee c...

In prepping Vegas for draft, McPhee cites 'outstanding' record with Caps

George McPhee is a veteran of the draft process, having presided over nearly 20 during his time with the Caps. This year, he's in a unique position - spearheading the first draft for the expansion Las Vegas Golden Knights - and he suggests his past success should set him up well for the future.

