Hot Corner: Big night of hockey in Prince County

Game 7 in the best-of-seven provincial major midget championship series between the Kensington Wild and Charlottetown Pride goes in Kensington at 7:30 p.m. As has been the case all series, it will be another great game. A Game 7 in any series means there is not much to choose between the teams, and that is certainly the case in this series.

