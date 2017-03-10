Hansen earns rave reviews after first game with Sharks
It didn't take long for Jannik Hansen to register his first point as a member of the San Jose Sharks. Halfway through the first period of last night's game against the Capitals, Hansen, in his first game for the Sharks, raced into the corner to recover a loose puck.
