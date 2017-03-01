Fiddler's Facts: Contrasting styles meet in QMJHL tonight

The high-flying and high-scoring Charlottetown Islanders meet a defensive-minded Blainville-Broisbriand Armada club tonight at 7 p.m. at the Eastlink Centre in a match of two clubs eyeing post-season glory. The Islanders, coming off an impressive sweep in Quebec last weekend, have risen to the upper ranks of the Quebec Major Junior League with a power-packed and explosive cast that includes standouts like Filip Chlapik, Dan Sprong and Francois Beauchemin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.