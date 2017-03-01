Fiddler's Facts: Contrasting styles m...

Fiddler's Facts: Contrasting styles meet in QMJHL tonight

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

The high-flying and high-scoring Charlottetown Islanders meet a defensive-minded Blainville-Broisbriand Armada club tonight at 7 p.m. at the Eastlink Centre in a match of two clubs eyeing post-season glory. The Islanders, coming off an impressive sweep in Quebec last weekend, have risen to the upper ranks of the Quebec Major Junior League with a power-packed and explosive cast that includes standouts like Filip Chlapik, Dan Sprong and Francois Beauchemin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Capitals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16) Jan '17 BinocularsPharts 4
News Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14) Feb '14 Dev Starr 2
News Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13) Feb '14 Canada Forever 2
News Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14) Feb '14 Terry Jenkins 1
News Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13) Oct '13 suj 1
News Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13) Sep '13 Mac Milan 1
News Capitals top Rangers 1-0 in OT for 2-0 series lead (May '13) May '13 lemonlaw 1
See all Washington Capitals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Capitals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,195 • Total comments across all topics: 279,315,646

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC