Ducks send slumping Caps to 4th straight loss, 5-2

Corey Perry had two goals and an assist, Ryan Getzlaf added a goal and two assists, and the Anaheim Ducks sent the NHL -leading Washington Capitals to their fourth consecutive loss, 5-2 on Sunday night. Ryan Kesler also had a goal and two assists for the Ducks, who won three of four to move ahead of the Calgary Flames for second place in the Pacific Division.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.