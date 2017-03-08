Ducks send slumping Caps to 4th strai...

Ducks send slumping Caps to 4th straight loss, 5-2

8 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Corey Perry had two goals and an assist, Ryan Getzlaf added a goal and two assists, and the Anaheim Ducks sent the NHL -leading Washington Capitals to their fourth consecutive loss, 5-2 on Sunday night. Ryan Kesler also had a goal and two assists for the Ducks, who won three of four to move ahead of the Calgary Flames for second place in the Pacific Division.

Chicago, IL

