Ducks send slumping Caps to 4th straight loss, 5-2
Corey Perry had two goals and an assist, Ryan Getzlaf added a goal and two assists, and the Anaheim Ducks sent the NHL -leading Washington Capitals to their fourth consecutive loss, 5-2 on Sunday night. Ryan Kesler also had a goal and two assists for the Ducks, who won three of four to move ahead of the Calgary Flames for second place in the Pacific Division.
