Caps win team-record 14th in row at home

The NHL-leading Washington Capitals won their franchise-record 14th consecutive home game, beating the New Jersey Devils 1-0 thanks to rookie forward Jakub Vrana's power-play goal with about 12 1/2 minutes left in the third period Thursday night. Capitals goalie Braden Holtby only needed to make 15 saves for his eighth shutout of the season.

