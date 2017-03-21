Caps vs. Flames Recap: Ovi and Oshie ...

Caps vs. Flames Recap: Ovi and Oshie Light Up Calgary 4-2

The greatest goal scorer of his generation would only be denied for so long, as the Washington Capitals got right back to winning on the back of their superstar patriarch Alex Ovechkin. Minus: Justin Williams took an utterly terrifying Dmitry Orlov slapshot to the head in the second period and crumpled like a sack of wet barber's combs.

