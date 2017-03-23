Caps vs. Coyotes Recap: Four Dog Night, Caps Tame Yotes 4-1
It took nearly 55 minutes for the Capitals to distance themselves from the Arizona Coyotes, but boy, did they, riding two goals from "Damn" Daniel Winnik to a 4-1 victory at Verizon Center. Plus: Alex Ovechkin, the World's Greatest Guy, scored his 30th goal of the season, a vintage throwback snipe from the office that made the ladies say o hhhh and the dudes say heyyyy .
