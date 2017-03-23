Caps vs. Blue Jackets Recap: No Rushin', Caps Rise 2-1 in Shootout
What do you do when a division rival knocks on your door? If you're the Washington Capitals, you choke the life out of each other slowly with your Vezina-calibre goalies. Who would blink first? Plus: Dmitry Orlov showed off his nearly salacious slap shot, and I'm pretty sure the aftershocks are still reverberating from Frederick to Fredericksburg.
