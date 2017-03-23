Caps vs. Blue Jackets Recap: No Rushin', Caps Rise 2-1 in Shootout

What do you do when a division rival knocks on your door? If you're the Washington Capitals, you choke the life out of each other slowly with your Vezina-calibre goalies. Who would blink first? Plus: Dmitry Orlov showed off his nearly salacious slap shot, and I'm pretty sure the aftershocks are still reverberating from Frederick to Fredericksburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Japers' Rink.