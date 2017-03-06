Capitalsa Andre Burakovsky will a pro...

Capitalsa Andre Burakovsky will a probablya join team on upcoming road trip

Read more: The Washington Post

Capitals forward Andre Burakovsky, who has been out since Feb. 9 with a right hand injury, could travel with the team on its upcoming road trip. Capitals forward Andre Burakovsky is nearing another step toward returning from a right hand injury that has now sidelined him for nine games.

