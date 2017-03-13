Capitals clinch playoff spot by beating Lightning 5-3

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat jumps on a rebound in front of Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy cannot reach a shot as Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie scores a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.