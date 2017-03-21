Brian Elliott's 11-game winning streak hits end as Washington Capitals dump Calgary Flames 4-2

The Washington Capitals were the first NHL team to clinch a playoff spot and it didn't take long for the Calgary Flames to realize why. The Capitals scored two goals in the second period to take a 3-1 lead, while Alex Ovechkin punctuated the 4-2 victory by ripping a rocket of a shot on the power play with 2:51 remaining in the final frame.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.