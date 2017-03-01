Backstrom scores in OT as Capitals be...

Backstrom scores in OT as Capitals beat Flyers

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Calhoun Times

Nicklas Backstrom scored a power-play goal in overtime to lift the Washington Capitals over the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 on Saturday night and extend their franchise-record home winning streak to 15. Backstrom ended the Capitals' power-play frustrations by beating Steve Mason 3:25 into overtime for his 20th goal of the season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Calhoun Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Capitals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News look Blackhawks beat Capitals 3-2 (Mar '16) Jan '17 BinocularsPharts 4
News Caps look to build off skid-ending offensive ou... (Jan '14) Feb '14 Dev Starr 2
News Rusky Business: Is the KHL a threat to the NHL? (Sep '13) Feb '14 Canada Forever 2
News Grades for Every Washington Capital at the 2014... (Feb '14) Feb '14 Terry Jenkins 1
News Capitals vs. Blackhawks: Washington opens seaso... (Oct '13) Oct '13 suj 1
News Five thoughts on Caps-Blackhawks (Sep '13) Sep '13 Mac Milan 1
News Capitals top Rangers 1-0 in OT for 2-0 series lead (May '13) May '13 lemonlaw 1
See all Washington Capitals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Capitals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,243 • Total comments across all topics: 279,327,619

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC