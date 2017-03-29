Avalanche coach Jared Bednar sticking...

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar sticking with Matt Duchene at right wing against Washington Capitals

13 hrs ago

Edmonton Oilers' Oscar Klefbom vies for the puck against Colorado Avalanche's Matt Duchene during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Edmonton, Alberta. After the morning skate, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said he would stick what he tried late in the game at Calgary Monday night, leaving the still-slumping Matt Duchene at right wing on a J.T. Compher-centered line against the Washington Capitals Wednesday night at the Pepsi Center .

Chicago, IL

