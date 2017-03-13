Arvidsson scores as Predators buck OT trend to beat Capitals

Viktor Arvidsson scored 1:05 into overtime and the Nashville Predators bucked their season-long trend of OT struggles by beating the Washington Capitals 2-1 on Thursday night. Arvidsson's goal improved the Predators to 4-7 in the 3-on-3 period this season and 7-19 over the past two years.

