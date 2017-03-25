Another shutout for Bobrovsky as he steals one for Blue Jackets
Sergei Bobrovsky continued to make his case for the Vezina Trophy on Saturday afternoon when he stopped all 36 shots he faced in a 1-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. The win helped the Blue Jackets avoid what would have been their first three-game losing streak of the season.
